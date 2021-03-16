Hundreds to gather in Hartford to oppose bills that prevent parents from claiming religious exemptions when it comes to their child’s vaccinations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds are expected to gather in Hartford on Tuesday to show their opposition against two bills that would prevent parents from claiming religion as a reason to not vaccinate their children.

Lawmakers claim the proposal is to protect public health, but opponents warn the bill could result in parents pulling their children out of school.

If passed, HB-6423 and SB-568 would eliminate the religious exemption for vaccination and remove school children during the most volatile year of their life, those who oppose the bills said.

They claim the bills would elicit “yet another psychological crisis for 8,000 school children and create an implementation crisis for already depleted school staff.”

School districts would be required to remove students or educate them alternatively since public education is a fundamental right in Connecticut. Additionally, administrators would need to accommodate special education children protected by the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

They argue that the removal of the religious exemption seems to be more about politics than public health.

The rally is set to take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the North Steps of the Connecticut State Capitol located at 210 Capitol Ave.