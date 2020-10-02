‘I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone’: CT leaders react to Pres. Trump testing positive for COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Reactions from Connecticut leaders are pouring in over the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
RELATED: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19
The President confirmed the news on Twitter just before 1 a.m. Friday. Hours beforehand, the White House said a top aide who has traveled with the president during the week had tested positive.
Early Friday morning, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont responded to the news on social media:
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy took to social media saying, “We should all hope for a full recovery.”
U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes also posted to social media saying, “I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone.”
Rep. Hayes is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.