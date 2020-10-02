‘I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone’: CT leaders react to Pres. Trump testing positive for COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Reactions from Connecticut leaders are pouring in over the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The President confirmed the news on Twitter just before 1 a.m. Friday. Hours beforehand, the White House said a top aide who has traveled with the president during the week had tested positive.

Early Friday morning, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont responded to the news on social media:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2020

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy took to social media saying, “We should all hope for a full recovery.”

There will be a lot to say about this, but let’s start here: The President and the First Lady have a serious, deadly virus and we should all hope for a full recovery. https://t.co/kGp7IV2LuO — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes also posted to social media saying, “I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone.”

I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone. Praying for the President, his family and staff for negative results and a quick recovery. — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) October 2, 2020

Rep. Hayes is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.