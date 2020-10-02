yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

‘I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone’: CT leaders react to Pres. Trump testing positive for COVID-19

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Reactions from Connecticut leaders are pouring in over the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

The President confirmed the news on Twitter just before 1 a.m. Friday. Hours beforehand, the White House said a top aide who has traveled with the president during the week had tested positive.

Early Friday morning, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont responded to the news on social media:

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy took to social media saying, “We should all hope for a full recovery.”

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes also posted to social media saying, “I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone.”

Rep. Hayes is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss