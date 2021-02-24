If Connecticut legalizes recreational marijuana, how would it work? Here’s Gov. Lamont’s plan:

(WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared the legalization of recreational marijuana as one of his top priorities for this legislative session. So far, 14 states have legalized recreational cannabis, including Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Lamont outlined his proposal for Senate Bill 888 Wednesday morning at a roundtable discussion. He is all for doing it ‘responsibly and equitably.’

The governor’s proposal would allow the recreational use of marijuana for adults — anyone over 21 years old.

Part of the opening of the market could include:

Licenses being handed out by lottery

Existing medical businesses having the option to convert to adult-use

Automatic erasure of convictions related to pot possession

However, conviction erasure would apply to only those found guilty of pot possession prior to October 1, 2015. Those convicted after that date can petition for the erasure of their record.

There is $2 million in technology bond to help with erasure in the judicial system. Equity commissions will be set up and charged with making sure communities of color benefit from the new legal market. It will also help preserve the medical market.

Cannabis would be well regulated for safety and would limit marketing to children.

Cities and towns would be allowed to zone out where cannabis businesses are opened.

Here are some proposed requirements upon legalization:

Homegrown pot would not be allowed

1.5 ounces allowed on a person (you can get a ticket for having more)

“drugged driving” could be a suspension of your driver’s license

In terms of finances, 3% of tax revenues will be sent back to cities and towns. By 2026, the state would make $97 million in revenue.

There are challenges as marijuana is still illegal by federal guidelines. How does a business, which has a defense contract, deal with this if it becomes law? And what about banks — how do you make a money transaction on an illegal substance?