‘Illegal and unconstitutional’: Opposition plans to challenge new law repealing religious exemption for childhood vaccinations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The opposition to a new law in Connecticut repealing the religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations announced Wednesday they plan to challenge the bill they’re calling unconstitutional.

Attorney Norm Pattis says this lawsuit will be filed Thursday morning in both state and federal court. Adding the passage has nothing to do with public health, but rather it infringes on the religious rights of Connecticut families.

Wednesday, the two opposing groups known as We the Patriots and Connecticut Freedom Alliance said they plan to file litigation to overturn the decision saying there is no justification for the state to essentially shut the doors of Connecticut schools to families with religious exemptions.

Attorney Norm Pattis who is representing the groups joined to say that this lawsuit will strike at the heart of a parent’s fundamental right to raise their children and that Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers that voted in favor of the bill will see the extent to which families are willing to go to protect their rights.

Brian Festa, co-founder of Connecticut Freedom Alliance and We the Patriots USA pointed fingers at the state capitol Wednesday saying what happened was unconstitutional.

“It is our contention that what happened in the capitol building last week, last night, and today when this was passed into law was beyond any doubt illegal and unconstitutional,” Festa said.

Attorney Pattis says the lawsuit will be filed Thursday morning.