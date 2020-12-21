Lawmakers react to passing of second COVID-19 stimulus package

Washington D.C. (WTNH) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have reportedly come to an agreement on more COVID-19 relief. This would be the first major piece of legislation in response to the pandemic since the $2 trillion CARES Act was passed back in March.

With the move, leaders avert a potential government shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) said, “After a long and arduous year, after a year full of bad news, finally we have some good news to dealiver to the American people. Make no mistake about it: this agreement is far from perfect, but it will deliver emergency relief a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that leaders of the House and Senate came together in support of the package.

“It’ll be another major rescue package for the American people,” Sen. McConnell said. “As our citizens continue battling this coronavirus this holiday season they will not be fighting alone.”

BREAKING: As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own.



Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 20, 2020

The package is reportedly worth nearly $900 billion.

Connecticut’s U.S. Senators issued statements after the agreement was announced.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, in part, “This rescue package will provide an immediate life raft for struggling families and small businesses while investing in vaccine distribution, transportation funding, and other immediate needs, like unemployment insurance. It is a bridge to a more robust program – a down payment.”

Sen. Christ Murphy said, “For months, Americans buckling under the weight of COVID-19 begged Congress for help. But up until a few days ago, Mitch McConnell refused to even come to the negotiating table. It shouldn’t have taken until the last possible minute to fund the government and to provide some measure of relief to those in need. While $900 billion in COVID-19 relief is not enough, this package will help a lot of people in Connecticut and across the country. This new funding will help small businesses keep their doors open. It will help our schools operate safely. It will help those who have lost their jobs. And it will help make sure that we’re able to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible to people in our state. I will support it when it reaches the Senate.”