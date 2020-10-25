yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

In-person First Congressional District debate for U.S. House held without Larson

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — There was a debate Saturday in Connecticut First Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives. However, the man who holds the seat, Congressman John Larson, did not show up.

A spokesperson for Larson said he had a prior engagement and had participated in a debate last Monday presented by the non-partisan group, League of Women Voters.

Republican candidate Mary Fay and Green Party candidate Tom McCormick are both running in the congressional race against incumbent Larson.

