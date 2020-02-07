Is Connecticut facing the ‘last straw?’ Lawmakers discussing raising bottle return deposits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers on the Environment Committee were among the first to hit the ground running Friday in reviewing several proposals for this legislative session.

Because thousands and thousands of bottles and cans are never returned for the deposit, the state government claims an average of more than $15 million in unclaimed deposits every year. The state is supposed to use the money for environmental purposes but it also means a lot of bottle and can trash ends up in the environment.

Because of this, the environment committee is raising a bill that would double the nickel deposits to a dime and expand items requiring a deposit to include sports drinks, teas, and juices.

Environment Committee co-chair Sen. Christine Cohen (D-Guilford) saying, “Increasing the fee from 5 to 10 cents, we’ve seen it work in states like Oregon who now have redemption rates of upwards of 90%.”

The proposal would also increase the 1.5 to 2 cent handling fee to encourage more people to get into that business. Some feel it won’t make any difference.

Sen. Craig Miner (R-Litchfield) is the ranking Republican on the committee and says, “Many of my constituents don’t consider a nickel worth retrieving, others may not consider a dime worth taking out and taking back to a machine.”

Miner says many people already consider the bottle law, just like any other tax, the cost of doing business.

There is also going to be an effort to either ban or somehow limit the use of plastic straws.

Sen. Cohen saying, “I think plastic straws are a real problem. They end up in our waterways, they end up on our streets. Millions and millions of these plastic straws. We need to do something to combat the problem.”

Cohen says she’d also like to see a ban on styrofoam containers (polystyrene foam).

The Environment Committee is also looking at new training standards for spreading road salt in the wintertime. There’s a lot on their plate and a public hearing on all these proposals is expected to be scheduled within the next few weeks.