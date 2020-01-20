Is the governor’s transportation bill stalled?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The clock is ticking and there is still no language on a bill to fix Connecticut’s transportation system.

It’s a pillar in the governor’s policy agenda.

“There will be a public hearing this week, but that’s up to the leaders,” Governor Ned Lamont told News 8. “They’re going to have to come up with a schedule.”

Insiders at the Capital expect a draft transportation bill to be released this week, but the regular legislative session begins Feb. 5, which is less than two weeks away.

Republican leader Sen. Len Fasano said the only reason the Democrats are trying to do it before is to sneak it in.

Despite the lack of a bill, Fasano said the unofficial vote count in the state Senate on the issue of tolls is divided 18 to 18.

Therefore, he’s focusing on options like running the Republican Faster CT plan.

“Absolutely, we’ll not only run the bill but we will run amendments if our bill fails,” Fasano said. “It gives them an alternative at least they can’t walk away from the chamber and say it was the only plan up there.”

The Republican plan relies on funding the nearly $20 billion transportation plan through leveraging a line of credit with some of the rainy day fund.

Many Democrats don’t like the idea and are pushing the governor’s trucks only tolls to raise money for low-interest federal government loans to pay for the plan.

Those on the fence like Democratic Senator Matt Lesser need details, “I have to read it before I can commit one way or another. I haven’t seen it yet. What I’ve said to my constituents is it’s really important to see how it affects my district.”

Lamont said no more roadblocks; he wants the transportation bill voted on before the February legislative session begins.