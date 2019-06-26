J.R. Romano to serve two more years as CT GOP Chairman

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–The Connecticut Republican party re-elected their leader to another term on Tuesday evening. J.R. Romano will serve another two years as Chairman of the party.

He’s now confident the GOP will come up with big wins in November, 2020.

He says his focus is making sure state republicans take back some of the seats they lost in 2018.

Sue Hartfield of Pomfret was elected Vice Chairman.

