Joe Biden takes Massachusetts, upsets Warren in home state

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH/AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts Tuesday night, upsetting Elizabeth Warren in her home state, according to the Associated Press.

As of 11:15 p.m., ABC News reports he had 301,110 (33% of the votes).

Other states won by the former vice president include Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Arkansas.

“He is a longtime national figure in the country and he needed to perform well in South Carolina and he did perform well in South Carolina, so we’ll see how the rest of the night goes for him,” said Jesse Lederman, Chairman of Springfield Democratic Party.

During his victory speech in Los Angeles, two female protestors rushed on stage holding signs and shouting “Let dairy die.” They stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks, flanked by his wife and sister. The women were quickly removed by security.