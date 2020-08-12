Live results: Joe Biden wins CT’s Democratic primary

CONNECTICUT (WTNH/AP) — After months of delays, Connecticut residents were able to cast their vote in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

By the primary, most Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden to lead the pack.

On Tuesday, Biden announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

It was no surprise when it was announced that he won Connecticut’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden defeated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday’s ballot. Even though the pair dropped out, they didn’t ask the secretary of the state’s office to remove their names from the ballot.

The former Vice President is set to be formally nominated as the Democratic presidential nominee at next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Trump won Connecticut’s Republican presidential primary.

He defeated California real estate developer and perennial candidate Rocky De La Fuente. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh were also in the race at one point but later withdrew.

Connecticut Republican Party chair J.R. Romano had criticized Secretary of the State Denise Merrill for holding a GOP primary, saying it was a waste of money for communities because Trump faced no viable competition. Merrill argued that she was following state law.

De La Fuente was endorsed by the Alliance and Reform parties and has appeared on the ballot in at least a half dozen states as a Republican. He is the onetime owner of more than two dozen car dealerships.

In 2016, Connecticut went for Democrat Hillary Clinton over current President Donald Trump by about 13 percentage points.

Two other races that are being watched closely are two Republican U.S. House seats that will run against incumbent Democrats in November.

The winner of the 1st District will face off agsint John Larson, who has served since January 1999. The candidate of the 2nd District will take on Joe Courtney, who has served since January 2007.

Results will be update as they come in below.