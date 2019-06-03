Politics

Join us for the Capitol Report Recap - Wednesday, June 5 at 4 p.m.

Join us for the Capitol Report Recap - Wednesday, June 5 at 4 p.m.

(WTNH) --  On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli and Tom Dudchik joined by a panel of guests right here for a special streaming only show: Capitol Report Recap.

The live show, taking place on this page, will focus on recapping the 2019 legislative session and the work still before lawmakers.

This includes coverage of the current budget of $43 billion over the next two years including the following potential new legislation:

  • Plastic bag tax
  • Digital download tax hike to 6.35%
  • Meals tax would be 1% towards the teacher pension costs
  • Alcoholic beverages tax
  • "Mansion" tax on $2.5 million dollar home sales
  • Nicotine vaping cartridges tax
  • Sales tax on parking
  • Sales tax on cleaning services
  • Increase in ride sharing fee and more

 

This special streaming show is brought to you by CT Realtors®

