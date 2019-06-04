Judge rejects Congress' challenge of border wall funding
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge on Monday denied a House request to prevent President Donald Trump from tapping Defense Department money for his proposed border wall with Mexico, saying Congress lacked authority to sue.
Trump's victory is muted by a federal ruling in California last month that blocked construction of key sections of the wall. The California case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition.
U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, wrote that the House's lawsuit was "about whether one chamber of Congress has the 'constitutional means' to conscript the Judiciary in a political turf war with the President over the implementation of legislation."
McFadden said Congress didn't have authority in this case but that he didn't mean to imply the legislative body could never challenge the president in court over separation of powers.
"An old maxim in politics holds that, 'Where you stand depends on where you sit,'" he wrote. "At law too, whether a plaintiff has standing often depends on where he sits. A seat in Congress comes with many prerogatives, but legal standing to superintend the execution of laws is not among them."
The Justice Department welcomed the decision, saying the judge "rightly ruled that the House of Representatives cannot ask the judiciary to take its side in political disputes and cannot use federal courts to accomplish through litigation what it cannot achieve using the tools the Constitution gives to Congress."
A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Democrats were reviewing the ruling and evaluating whether to appeal.
A federal judge in Oakland, California, ruled May 24 that Trump overstepped his authority and blocked work from beginning on two of the highest-priority, Pentagon-funded wall projects — one spanning 46 miles (74 kilometers) in New Mexico and another covering 5 miles (8 kilometers) in Yuma, Arizona. The administration plans to appeal the ruling by Haywood Gilliam Jr., an appointee of President Barack Obama.
At stake is billions of dollars that would allow Trump to make progress on a signature campaign promise heading into his bid for a second term. The administration faces several lawsuits over the emergency declaration but only two sought to block construction during the legal challenge.
Trump declared a national emergency in February after losing a fight with the Democratic-led House that led to a 35-day government shutdown and identified up to $8.1 billion for wall construction. The funds include $3.6 billion from military construction funds, $2.5 billion from Defense Department counterdrug activities and $600 million from the Treasury Department's asset forfeiture fund.
The Defense Department has already transferred the counterdrug money. Patrick Shanahan, the acting defense secretary, is expected to decide any day whether to transfer the military construction funds.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe
- Amazon says 10 million items now qualify for 1-day delivery
- Chipotle says tariffs could increase costs $15M
- Judge rejects Congress' challenge of border wall funding
- Ellen Bree Burns, pioneering federal judge, dies at 95
- PD: 5 fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday night
- New Haven man killed in FBI shootout, missing New Haven woman found at scene
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
In case you didn't realize, mosquito season is in full swing, and thanks to a very wet spring, the population is through the roof.Read More »
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- More clouds on mild Tuesday afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Join us for the Capitol Report…
On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Connecticut Dads: Tell Us why your Dad is the best
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your Dad...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ellen Bree Burns, pioneering federal judge, dies at 95
Retired U.S. District Judge Ellen Bree Burns, the first woman to serve on the...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: 5 fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday night
Hartford police said there have been five overdose deaths in the city since...Read More »
-
New Haven man killed in FBI shootout, missing New Haven woman found at scene
A missing New Haven woman was found in New York at the scene where a New...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man injured after crashing into utility pole in Putnam
A Woodstock man was injured after crashing into a utility pole in Putnam on...Read More »
Video Center
-
Hartford Overdoses
Five fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday, June 3Read More »
-
Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe
The federal government may be warming up its antitrust enforcement machine and pointing it at Big Tech.Read More »
-
Chipotle says tariffs could increase costs $15M
Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill says the Trump administration's threatened tariffs on Mexican products could add $15 million to its costs in 2019.Read More »