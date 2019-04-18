Justice Department releases nearly 400-page Mueller report

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(ABC News) - Attorney General William Barr on Thursday morning transmited a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's highly anticipated report on Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential campaign to members of Congress, making public for the first time substantial portions of the nearly 400-page document.

The Justice Department's release of the redacted report comes just weeks after Barr penned a four-page letter conveying the special counsel's "principal conclusions."

In that letter, Barr described "two main" Kremlin-backed efforts to influence the election, but states definitively that the special counsel's office did not find evidence to suggest that members of the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with the Russians.

The special counsel's office made no conclusion on the matter of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, Barr noted, but Barr himself determined that the evidence against Trump did not amount to a crime.

