Kanye West still in the race, set to hold a campaign rally in Charleston Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WTNH) — Kanye West is coming to the Lowcountry this weekend for a campaign rally.

After much indecision, it now seems that Kanye is still running for president. Oklahoma officials have confirmed the rapper will be on the state’s general election ballot in November. It also appears he has filed the necessary paperwork for his candidacy.

Kanye has tweeted recently about the progress of his campaign including about fonts for his campaign material and a push to be put on the ballot in South Carolina.

A rally will be held at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday, July 19 at around 5:00 pm. The event is for registered guests only.

If you’re interested in registering, click here to fill out the registration form.

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.