Kavanaugh asks questions in first day on bench

(AP) - Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is diving into his new job, asking a handful of questions in the first arguments of the day.

Kavanaugh asked questions of both sides in arguments over increased prison sentences for repeat offenders. He jumped in with his first question after most of the other justices had spoken.

There were no disruptions in the courtroom.

Chief Justice John Roberts welcomed Kavanaugh on behalf of the entire court, wishing him the traditional "long and happy career in our common calling."

The new justice's wife and two daughters were in seats reserved for justices' guests, along with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh replaced Kennedy on the bench.

The 53-year-old Kavanaugh occasionally chatted privately with Justice Elena Kagan from his seat at the end of the bench to the far left of Roberts.