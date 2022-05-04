HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s 2022 legislative session end at midnight Wednesday.

Juvenile crime reforms, limits on marijuana advertising, and making Juneteenth a state holiday were among the bills that advanced to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk in the final hours of the legislative session Wednesday.

With hundreds of bills submitted each session, most never make it to the Senate or House floor for a vote. High-profile bills that faltered this year include:

Legislation that would allow Tesla to sell its EVs without having dealerships in the state

A ban on flavored vaping

Several housing zoning reform bills, including one that would have allowed more dense residential development around train stations

Lawmakers voted along mostly party lines to revise the one-year, $24.2 billion state budget that includes roughly $600 million in tax cuts and increased state spending for a major mental health initiative and social service programs — thanks to Connecticut’s projected $4.8 billion surplus.

The state Senate overwhelmingly approved a multi-year labor agreement recently ratified by 46,000 unionized state employees. The 35 labor contracts include 2.5% general wage increases and step increases retroactive to July 1, 2021. The workers will also receive additional 2.5% general wage increases and step increases beginning July 1 and July 1, 2023. State and union officials are expected to meet again in the fourth year to negotiate wages.

The $2 billion agreement also includes special lump-sum payments of $2,500 for active employees who’ve been on the job since March 31 and $1,000 for those employed as of July 15, 2022. There’s a pro-rated bonus for part-time employees.

Legislators also approved $30 million in “hero pay” for certain private-sector workers determined to be “essential” during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AFL-CIO of Connecticut had estimated $750 million was needed to cut checks for tens of thousands of workers across the state, in crucial jobs ranging from nurses in hospitals to clerks at grocery stores.

While Democrats call the tax cuts historic, Republicans say the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont could have provided as much as $1.2 billion in tax relief.