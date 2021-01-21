Labor and Public Employee Committee drafts bills concerning breastfeeding in workplace, recreational marijuana

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Labor and Public Employee Committee voted unanimously Thursday to draft a bill concerning breastfeeding in the workplace.

The law would include certain rules for employers to follow. The space designated for breastfeeding moms would have to be free from intrusion and shielded from the public. As well as be near a refrigerator, provided portable cold storage device or refrigerator where the employee can store breast milk, and include access to an electrical outlet.

The committee also voted to advance ideas like COVID Relief, requiring proper equipment and reimbursement for people working from home.

Additionally, they are considering labor peace agreements for the cannabis industry. That idea would secure jobs for Connecticut workers if the legislature approves recreational use of marijuana.

