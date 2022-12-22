HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn-in to their second term in office in January 2023.

On Thursday, the governor’s office released an official list of events for Inauguration Day in Hartford on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

10 a.m. | Lieutenant governor receives the oath

Bysiewicz, who serves as president and presiding officer of the Connecticut State Senate, will receive the oath of office in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol during the legislature’s opening day activities.

Noon | Inauguration Ceremony

The 2023 Connecticut Inauguration Ceremony will be held at the William A. O’Neill State Armory on 360 Broad St. in Hartford.

The state’s constitutional officers – Gov. Lamont, Attorney General William Tong, Secretary of the State-elect Stephanie Thomas, Treasurer-elect Erick Russell, and Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon – will receive the oath of office. Lamont will also deliver remarks about his vision for the state.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Connecticut native Michael Bolton will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.” A student group from the Ana Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary School in Bloomfield will also perform.

At the end of the ceremony, the elected officials will exit the building to a 19-gun salute and military helicopter flyover from the Connecticut National Guard.

The inauguration ceremony is open to the public. Tickets are not needed, and seating is first come, first served. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the ceremony will begin at noon. Guests should arrive early and avoid bringing large bags to ensure smooth admittance through the required security protocols.

1:30 p.m. | State of the State Address

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Lamont will deliver the 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House Chamber of the State Capitol.

6:30 p.m. | Inaugural Ball

The 2023 Connecticut Inaugural Ball will be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts on 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford.

The black-tie event runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. The Bacon Brothers — actor Kevin Bacon’s band with his brother, Michael – and Greenwich-based DJ April Larkin will provide entertainment.

The ball is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased online at bushnell.org. General admission is $200, while tickets are $100 for guests under 30.