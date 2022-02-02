Lamont directs executive branch appointees to receive additional ethics training in wake of report

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is calling for additional ethics training for members of his executive branch. This comes on the day he released the final report of an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct by state employees.

At the center of this investigation is the state’s top prosecutor Richard Colangelo’s hiring of Anastasia Diamantis in 2020.

She is the daughter of the now former Deputy Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, Konstantinos Diamantis.

Konstantinos resigned last October after he was placed on paid leave for an investigation into what state officials called “alleged misconduct” at the time.

An article by Kevin Rennie of the Hartford Courant questioned the propriety surrounding the hiring in the Chief State Attorney’s office.

‘It is clear from the report that Richard Colangelo hired her in order to curry favor with Konstantinos Diamantis in order to get raises. It appears for himself and 14 of his colleagues,” Rennie said. “There was an email that I discovered that he sent to Konstantinos Diamantis, ‘I need these raises to keep the other state’s attorneys from opposing my reappointment.'”

Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald is chairman of the Criminal Justice Commission, which oversees Chief State Attorney Colangelo. He told News 8 he is still reviewing the 500 page report and supporting documents.

Once the commission reviews it, McDonald said “we intend to work with the Attorney General’s office to determine whether any rules, policies or statutes have been violated and what next steps, if any, the commission will take.”

A spokesperson for Colangelo told the Courant he will not comment until he is done reviewing the report.

The report was submitted to the Office of State Ethics and the Division of Criminal Justice.