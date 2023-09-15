HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont issued a proclamation on Friday calling for the Connecticut General Assembly to meet for a special session to consider the nomination of Nora R. Dannehy, to serve as an associate justice in the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Earlier in the month, Lamont announced he would be nominating Dannehy to fill the vacancy in the Connecticut Supreme Court that was created when Maria Araújo Kahn resigned. Kahn now serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circut, according to officials.

Lamont’s proclamation compels the special session to begin on Sept. 19, officials said.

After the Senate and House of Representatives open te session, the Office of the Governor will forward the nomination to the legislature. After receiving the nomination, it is expected that the judiciary committee will schedule a public hearing to be held in the following days.

After the public hearing, the committee is expected to vote on the nomination in addition to the full legislature.

In addition to the special session, Lamont said he plans on issuing a second proclamation to call the legislature in for a second special session.

During the second session, Lamont is expected to ask legislation to change the date set by the Connecticut statute for the state’s presidential preference primary.