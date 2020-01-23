Lamont looks to Massachusetts for health care costs fix

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont says he wants to get a handle on the high expense of health care in the state, and he’s turning to his Republican colleague in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker, to get it done.

Several studies rank health care in Connecticut near the top nationwide; The state also ranks very close to the top nationally for health care spending, and the New Haven area is at the top.

The state also has significant health care disparities especially in communities of color.

Wednesday, the Governor signed two executive orders that are intended to directly address the cost and quality-of-care and spending for individuals, businesses, and state government.

“Shed some light on this, some transparency so you’ll be able to get a better idea of where you get the best value for the dollar, where you have lower costs, but also better outcomes.” – Governor Ned Lamont, (D-CT)

The orders are directing the state Office of Health Strategy to establish cost growth and quality benchmarks and a primary care spending target. It’s fashioned after a successful program in neighboring Massachusetts.

Office of Health Care Strategy Executive Director Vicki Veltri saying, “Over five years, Massachusetts – since [it] enacted it’s health care cost benchmark – it saved $5.5 billion over the national health care spending rate.”

What Massachusetts does is get the hospitals, the doctors, the insurance companies and the pharmaceutical companies into the same room for an annual public hearing.

“All sitting at a table having to explain why costs are going up. They have the data, where costs are growing and talk to each other and figure out where there’s waste, where there’s duplication, where there’s unnecessary cost growth, and it works.” – Insurance Committee co-chair Sen. Matt Lesser (D-Middletown)

The Office of Health Strategy says the average family health insurance premium in Connecticut is like buying a new Ford Focus sedan every year.

In the past twenty years employer sponsored health insurance premiums have increase two-and-a-half times faster than personal income. A rate experts say cannot be sustained.