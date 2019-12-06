Lamont releases details of ‘trucks only’ tolls plan hours after judge rules for truckers in Rhode Island

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont released the complete details of his “trucks only tolls” plan less than 24 hours after a federal judge gave the green light to the trucking industry lawsuit against trucks only tolls in the State of Rhode Island.

A federal judge said that the trucking industry lawsuit against the trucks only toll law in the State of Rhode Island can proceed, meaning the issue will likely be tied up in court for years to come.

The head of the Connecticut Motor Transport Association, who has been gathering ammunition against the Connecticut plan, feels this can only help his cause.

“I have to believe that this ruling already throws a bunch of cold water on what we’re talking about here in Connecticut,” said CTMTA Association President Joe Scully.

In the Rhode Island case, the trucking industry is seeking an injunction to stop collecting the tolls, and, if they win, to pay them back all the tolls that have been collected.

Here in Connecticut, Scully believes that risk could jeopardize Lamont’s plan to get low-interest loans from the federal government.

“We’ve got this huge case hanging out there that just got dealt a blow quite honestly, to the State of Rhode Island,” said Scully.

Senate Minority Leader (and toll opponent) Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) saying, “There’s no question that the truckers can sue the State of Connecticut and they will sue the State of Connecticut.”

Governor Lamont, who spent much of the day in New Jersey with Governor Phil Murphy, issued a statement saying: “Sen. Fasano either misunderstands or is greatly exaggerating the court’s decision for political gain. This court decision, which is not binding in CT, has simply held that truckers may bring their meritless claims in federal court as well as state court.”

In response Fasano saying, “They’re just saying ‘ignore the man behind the curtain.’ The bottom line is it has shown the case has merit, period.”

See the plans below:

Financial pro forma

Proposed truck rates