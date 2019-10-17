Lamont says region-wide approach to vaping and marijuana most likely

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont joined the Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania today to work on a region-wide approach to laws regulating vaping products and marijuana.

Related: Cuomo and Lamont team up to discuss regional issues, vaping, transportation

At the cannabis and vaping summit, the CT Governor saying, “We’ve convened all of the states in the region, our staffs are talking together, figuring out how we work together on all the key issues that make sure if we do this, we do it right.”

They met for nearly four hours in New York and reached a set of core principles on issues relating to major public policy topics.

The unified, region-wide approach included the legalization of recreational marijuana use, and what – if any – restrictions should be imposed on the purchase of vaping products. This as public health officials continue to explore the root cause of the lung disease that has now been associated with their use resulting in 31 deaths including one here in Connecticut.

Related: 6 more vaping illnesses reported, bringing total to 31 in the state

There was also discussion about how the two overlap, as much marijuana smoking is done in a vape device. In addition, to market regulation they discussed social justice issues and the problems of public safety.

Governor Lamont adding, “Working together with New Jersey, working together with Pennsylvania and our other neighbors to make sure what we do, we do it on a standardized basis. We do it on a well-regulated basis with health and safety paramount.”

Governor Lamont says he believes the 6 states are closest to doing something together on vaping and he suggested that could be outlawing flavored substances perhaps as soon as next year’s legislative sessions. He said he would only move ahead on marijuana legalization if the other states were also ready.