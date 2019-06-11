Lamont says UTC pledges to keep Pratt & Whitney here, add 1,000 jobs

(WTNH) - Governor Lamont says that in conversations over the past 48 hours, the C.E.O. of United Technologies has commended him on the new state budget and has agreed to do two things to reinforce the company's presence in Connecticut.

He says UTC's Greg Hayes has told him that not only will Pratt and Whitney be staying here, it intends to hire many more workers for the facilities in East Hartford and Middletown adding, "I have a pledge from the UTC, number one; not only is Pratt and Whitney going to stay here, they're going to grow and expand here. Probably a thousand new hires of the next year."

The Governor also says that the UTC boss says that the spinoff of 'Otis Elevator' will result in a standalone company that will also remain in Connecticut saying, "Otis is going to be staying right here in the state of Connecticut. They want to be here in Connecticut, we're going to work out the details but that's a big win for the state."

Lamont also says that UTC has more than exceeded the employment requirements specified under the tax breaks granted to the company during the Malloy administration, "They're not asking for tax credits, they're asking to make sure that I have a well-trained workforce that's ready to go and a transportation system that works."

The Governor says his tolls plan will be on the agenda next week when he meets with legislative leaders about the Special Legislative session and that transportation can't be separated from the borrowing bill slated for action saying, "We've got to figure out how you pay for our transportation system because that's part of what's going to be on the bonding agenda."

