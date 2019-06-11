Politics

Lamont says UTC pledges to keep Pratt & Whitney here, add 1,000 jobs

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 06:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:32 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Governor Lamont says that in conversations over the past 48 hours, the C.E.O. of United Technologies has commended him on the new state budget and has agreed to do two things to reinforce the company's presence in Connecticut.

He says UTC's Greg Hayes has told him that not only will Pratt and Whitney be staying here, it intends to hire many more workers for the facilities in East Hartford and Middletown adding, "I have a pledge from the UTC, number one; not only is Pratt and Whitney going to stay here, they're going to grow and expand here.  Probably a thousand new hires of the next year."

The Governor also says that the UTC boss says that the spinoff of 'Otis Elevator' will result in a standalone company that will also remain in Connecticut saying,  "Otis is going to be staying right here in the state of Connecticut.  They want to be here in Connecticut, we're going to work out the details but that's a big win for the state."

Related: UTC/Raytheon merger would move headquarters to Boston

Lamont also says that UTC has more than exceeded the employment requirements specified under the tax breaks granted to the company during the Malloy administration, "They're not asking for tax credits, they're asking to make sure that I have a well-trained workforce that's ready to go and a transportation system that works."

The Governor says his tolls plan will be on the agenda next week when he meets with legislative leaders about the Special Legislative session and that transportation can't be separated from the borrowing bill slated for action saying,  "We've got to figure out how you pay for our transportation system because that's part of what's going to be on the bonding agenda."

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center