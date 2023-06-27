HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed new healthcare affordability legislation into law on Tuesday.

“The quality of Connecticut’s health care system is among the best in the nation, however rising costs make accessing health coverage a barrier for far too many people.” Lamont said. “Our administration is focused on addressing the policies and cost drivers that factor into these prices. This is a complex issue that needs to be tackled from multiple angles and we need the involvement of all parties – insurers, hospitals, doctors, employers, and consumers – in this effort to provide real solutions to lower health care costs.”

The law, Public Act 23-171, includes a number of measures aimed at reducing healthcare costs and enhancing services across the state. It was created with the input of various stakeholders.

State residents can get a drug discount card that will provide discounts of up to 80 percent on generics and 20 percent on brand-name drugs. These cards will be free to all Connecticut residents. It will also be available for patients and insurance companies to price shop procedures at different hospitals.

“When you go up to that pharmacist, you’re going to get the very best value,” Lamont said. “Maybe it’s a generic drug, a generic drug that can save you up to 80 percent. That’s how you can get a little more choice and that’s how you can bring down costs and the very best value.”

“Providing access to safe, affordable and high-quality health care is a right, not a privilege,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said. “I applaud all of my colleagues and the several stakeholders who worked tirelessly on this legislation while never losing sight of just how vital affordable healthcare is to the health and wellness needs of the residents of Connecticut.”

Some main sections of the law include:

Discount card consortium

Strengthening oversight of RX marketing-pharmaceutical sales representative registration

Pharmaceutical sales representative disclosures to prescribing practitioners or pharmacists

Increased transparency for high-cost drugs increases

Expansion of prohibitions on facility fees

Study of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage

Anti-compete, tiering, steering and gag clause

For the entire law and more details, click here.