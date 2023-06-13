HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed new legislation into law directing the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) to install additional wrong-way driving alert systems on 120 highway exit ramps that the agency has identified as high-risk, according to state officials.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation began installing the technology on exit ramps across the state in 2020 but will now expand upon the initiative.

The technology uses cameras to detect a driver who enters a highway from the wrong direction, and rapidly flashes bright red lights to notify the operator they are driving in the wrong direction. Officials said future installations will add the ability to notify state police in real-time.

The legislation also directs the University of Connecticut to begin testing the use of directional rumble strips to alter driving through vibration and sound for drivers heading in the wrong direction.

CTDOT will also pilot the use of electronic message signs along the highway to alert other drivers of a potential wrong-way driver.

Public Act 23-51 was approved by the Connecticut House of Representatives and the Senate by unanimous votes.

“It is shocking how quickly the number of wrong-way driving incidents has accelerated over these last couple of years, and we need to do more to prevent them,” Lamont said. “Reversing this trend requires a comprehensive approach that not only involves infrastructure upgrades using advanced technology but also requires a heightened awareness by drivers every single time they are entering a highway. This is an issue that we cannot take lightly, and we must continue researching new and emerging methods of preventing wrong-way driving incidents.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation conducted an analysis of more than 700 ramps across Connecticut. The analysis tested on-ramps and off-ramps located on the same side of the highway, near liquor establishments and areas of the highway that lack strong lighting.

“Our team at the CTDOT is working hard every day to prevent these crashes from happening. We’re adding more wrong-way detection systems to exit ramps, continuing public education campaigns, and piloting new technology,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “But we are counting on the public to do their part as well. Nearly all of these crashes are caused by impaired drivers. We need travelers to always plan for a safe ride home if they plan to drink, and for motorists to drive sober each and every time they get behind the wheel.”

The Office of Governor Lamont said wrong-way driving crashes tripled in the state in 2022. Last year, 23 people were killed in 13 wrong-way driving crashes. There were only four wrong-way driving crashes in the state in 2021 and two in 2020.

Studies have shown that wrong-way driving crashes are 100 times more likely to result in a fatality than any other type of crash.

State officials said 80% of wrong-way drivers in 2022 were found to be impaired.