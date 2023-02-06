EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) unveiled a legislative proposal that he said would provide tax relief for middle-class and working families.

At a press conference Monday morning in East Hartford, the governor rolled out his plan for what could be the first income tax cut in Connecticut since 1996 and the largest rate reduction since the income tax was implemented in 1991.

Right now, in Connecticut, single filers pay a 3% state personal income tax on their first $10,000 of adjusted gross income and a 5% tax on income up to $50,000. Joint filers also pay 3% on their first $20,000 of adjusted gross income and a 5% tax on income up to $100,000.

Lamont wants to cut the 5% rate to 4.5% and the 3% rate to 2%. The result would be about a $300 savings for single filers and $600 savings for joint filers — savings for more than one million Connecticut residents. Families with kids who make less than $50,000 yearly would pay no state income tax.

If approved, the tax cut would kick in on Jan. 1, 2024.

“Most of the tax cut overwhelmingly is going to go to people earning less than $100,000, and almost all of it goes to families that make less than $150,000 to $160,000.”

Lamont said it would save taxpayers more than $440 million a year. The proposal is possible

because the state is sitting on a budget surplus of $2.1 billion.

Lamont’s previous proposals include increasing Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit and reducing taxes for small businesses.

Lamont will deliver his annual budget address to the General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at noon.