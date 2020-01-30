Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Lamont wants to ‘re-tool’ business assistance programs, create job growth

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a news conference Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont outlined his first proposals for the new legislative session in the Capitol that starts next week.

One of his big goals: to completely “re-tool” the way Connecticut encourages business and job growth.

The governor chose a co-working space incubator for business start-ups in downtown Hartford to announce that his first proposal of the new year will completely turn around how the Department of Economic Development interacts with businesses to create jobs and economic growth.

“We’re talking about incentives, throwing a lot less money upfront, which has been the norm. Now; you earn it as you go. As I said; If you invest in Connecticut, we invest in you.”

– Governor Ned Lamont (D-CT)

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman adding, “We want to compete because of our health care, because of our workforce, our quality of life, our education. There’s going to be a big focus on innovation in our cities in particular, that’s how we want to compete.”

The plan is a complete repudiation of the approach taken for the entire eight years of the Governor Dannel Malloy administration.

“In the old days, maybe it was; here’s a grant, here’s a bucket of money, come and deliver and if it doesn’t work I claw it back.”

– Governor Ned Lamont (D-CT)

Under this plan, the economic development commissioner says, businesses will have to create jobs here first with the promise that any tax breaks or other incentives will come later.

The Republican leader in the Senate, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) said this in reaction to the announcement: “I think that the commissioner has got the right attitude, the right idea, which is; come here, produce and then we’ll give you the reward which is the complete opposite of what Malloy’s administration did.”

The governor is expected to talk more about this change in his speech next week on the opening day of the General Assembly session. The Governor says, and Republicans appear to agree, that this approach will help to grow business and jobs with much less risk to the taxpayers.

WEB EXTRA: Full press conference in which Governor Lamont outlines his first proposals for the new legislative session

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lamont wants to 're-tool' business assistance programs, create job growth

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamont wants to 're-tool' business assistance programs, create job growth"

Governor Lamont announces first proposals for new legislative session

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont announces first proposals for new legislative session"

In-studio interview with Hartford Athletic CEO and Chairman, Bruce Mandell

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "In-studio interview with Hartford Athletic CEO and Chairman, Bruce Mandell"

Hartford community to hold candlelight vigil for Kobe, Gianna Bryant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford community to hold candlelight vigil for Kobe, Gianna Bryant"

Exclusive: friend of Jennifer Dulos speaks about losing her at the memorial constructed in her honor in Farmington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Exclusive: friend of Jennifer Dulos speaks about losing her at the memorial constructed in her honor in Farmington"

Major gambling expansion could help lower Property Taxes

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Major gambling expansion could help lower Property Taxes"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss