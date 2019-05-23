Lamont/Dems want state version of Obamacare, Repubs outraged at last minute proposal
(WTNH) - It's a Connecticut version of Obamacare, right down to imposing tax penalties if you decide not to buy insurance.
Governor Lamont and Democratic leaders said it will help many Connecticut residents and businesses.
Dominic Cotton of Milford wanted to shake Governor Lamont's hand on Thursday. Dominic said he works 65 hours a week to pay a $1,650 a month health insurance premium with a $3,000 deductible for him, his wife and his young son, Michael, who has a rare medical condition that caused three hospitalizations in one year.
Said Dominic, "Realistically, we need to make this fair for all families and all companies so that we can stay here in Connecticut."
At a news conference to present the proposal on Thursday, Governor Lamont said, "This is a bill that gives us the best opportunity in a long time to expand access to people who don't have access to affordable health care and bring down the cost of health care."
The 'Connecticut Option' health insurance plan has as a goal to reduce premiums by 20 percent and reduce prescription drug costs by importing from Canada, as is being done by several others states. It would also make more people eligible for Medicaid.
Related Content: Gov. Lamont announces health care reform legislation
To pay for it, the plan would impose a surcharge on the insurance companies and place a tax on opioid manufacturers. Like the repealed individual mandate for Obamacare, the state would impose a penalty tax on people that do not buy insurance. The plan would be administered through State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, who said, "This thing we are doing today is the most significant thing we can do to help small businesses to grow and prosper in Connecticut."
The Republican leader in the Senate, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven), said this major change in state policy has been sprung on Republicans at the last minute with no opportunity for input.
He asked, "Governor Lamont says his door's open, to who? People who think like him? People who he thinks he has to serve? Is that who the door is open? Cause it's closed to everybody else in this building."
Senator Fasano was asked if he intends to filibuster this massive bill. He replied "We don't filibuster, we just have a lot of questions."
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Trump expands Barr power over classified Russia probe info
- Bakers Corner flour sold at Aldi recalled for possible E. coli
- Federal lawsuit filed to block Alabama's new abortion ban
- Rollover accident closes Route 190 and Freshwater Blvd in Enfield
- Duckling trapped in sewer rescued in Boston
- 8 Things To Do This Weekend: Food Truck Fest, Bill Maher show & Hartford Athletic game
- Wall of Honor ceremony held in memory of those killed in wars in Iraq, Afghanistan
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
At least seven people are dead -- five in Missouri, one in Oklahoma and one in Iowa -- after severe weather hit the Plains this week.Read More »
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
- Reflecting on Connecticut tornadoes 1 year later
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- Beautiful weather for Friday, some rain for the weekend
- Connecticut experiencing high pollen counts this week
Don't Miss
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Rollover accident closes Route 190 and Freshwater Blvd in Enfield
Enfield Police are responding to the intersection of Route 190 and Fresh...Read More »
-
Duckling trapped in sewer rescued in Boston
A family of ducks is back together in Boston after a little duckling fell...Read More »
-
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Food Truck Fest, Bill Maher show & Hartford Athletic game
Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you - including a...Read More »
-
Wall of Honor ceremony held in memory of those killed in wars in Iraq, Afghanistan
News 8's Gil Simmons joined the governor and other state leaders in the Wall...Read More »
-
Waterbury students plant American flags to honor veterans
Students in Waterbury are doing their part to help others understand the true...Read More »
Video Center
-
Congresswoman DeLauro to push for gun violence research funding
Congress is being asked to approve tens of millions of dollars in funding for gun violence research, thanks to one Connecticut lawmaker leading the charge on this.Read More »
-
Former governor Malloy recognized in New Britain for leadership
Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy received an honor in New Britain on Friday morning.Read More »
-
WTNH - Jensen's Inc - Millwood - 5-24-19
JENSEN052119MILLWOODHRead More »