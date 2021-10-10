Lawmaker standing by comments comparing Lamont to Hitler

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — A Connecticut State representative is standing by her comments that compared Gov. Ned Lamont and his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic to Adolf Hitler.

Republican state Rep. Anne Dauphinais initially posted a comment on Facebook Thursday night that called the Democrat “King Lamont aka Hitler.”

Dauphinais posted a longer comment on her Facebook page Friday night that mentioned Nazi concentration camps, book burnings, and other actions under Hitler.

In reference to Lamont she wrote, “this dictatorial madness must stop.” Lamont’s communications director called the comments “disgusting, repulsive and disrespectful to the history and memory of victims of the Holocaust.” A message was left with Dauphinais Sunday.