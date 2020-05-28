Lawmakers aim to help Connecticut’s crumbling child care industry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers have introduced a $50 billion bill to help the states struggling child care system who has lost clientele due to COVID-19.

Some of the day care centers that have been closed for months will have to go out of business. Others will have limitations on the number of kids they are allowed to take in, having to adhere to proper socially distancing guidelines. That means less revenue.

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro and several others introduced the Childcare is Essential Act.

“Schools are closed, businesses are closed,” DeLauro said. “We’re talking about trying to reopen, and where are people going to put their kids? We’re talking about millions of kids that will not be able to access child care if we don’t do something like this.”

Louise Abate, who has been running Cookie Monster day care out of her home for 40 years, said the pandemic forced her to close for nearly three weeks after a parent came down with the virus.

For those few weeks, she said she didn’t see a dime from the food program.

“They don’t pay you unless you have kids here and send in paperwork, so for 2.5 weeks I’m losing money for that as well.”

She also fears her services, for some parents, will no longer be needed.

“I feel that not a lot of parents, but some parents are going to wind up where there bosses kind of like them working at home, and it could really hurt day cares down the road tremendously.”

Representative DeLauro said it’s now up to the people to put pressure on the House and on the Senate to bring this to a vote.

“The external pressure on the Congress is what moves it, and the folks out there, the teachers, the family, siblings, grandparents, they are the external pressure which is what we need right now to get this across the finish line,” DeLauro said.