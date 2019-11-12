Lawmakers call on senators to block marijuana industry from access to banking

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Some people are calling on Connecticut’s two U.S. senators to block the marijuana industry from having access to banking and investment.

They want Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy to vote against the “Safe Act.” The bill has already passed the House of Representatives.

Marijuana is still illegal in Connecticut. State lawmakers who want to keep it that way say the federal government should not be involved.

“States like Connecticut that have clearly sent the message they do not want to go in this direction should not have the federal government allowing for commerce essentially through the banking industry through our federal banks so we are opposed to this legislation,” said State Rep. Vincent Candelora, (R) District 68.

The federal government still considers pot an illegal drug. That’s why the safe act needed for the marijuana industry to have access to federal banks.