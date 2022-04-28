HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The unscrupulous selling of your data is a billion-dollar industry.

On Thursday night, state lawmakers are debating a bill to clamp down on companies from profiting off your personal data without your permission.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft and imposter scams were up in Connecticut last year. It resulted in a loss of $41 million.

If this bill passes, Connecticut would be a leader in flipping the script on the criminal element.

“You have the right to ask for the information. You have the right to ask that it be deleted. You have the right to see it and edit it. You have the right to ask that it not be sold,” said State Rep. Mike D’Agostino, Democratic chair of the General Law Committee.

It is a consumer bill of rights that covers data collected about you on the internet. For example, your name, email address, phone number, address and in some cases, after filling out a survey.

Whether you are on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter or vendors who support websites for your favorite restaurant, there will be a written notice.

A Federal Child Online Privacy Protection Act requires those under the age of 13 to get permission when they opt into an online app or website.

Connecticut will be more strict, requiring teens who are 16 years old to get a parent to sign off.

Four states already have data privacy laws: California, Virginia, Utah and Colorado. 19 states have pending legislation.

If passed, there is a grace period of six months for corporations to make changes.

“We want to give businesses a good run of lead time to get ready for it and make sure they comply with it,” D’Agostino said.

“We want to make sure that the people that are held accountable are actually the ones that are collecting the data and storing it,” said State Rep. Vincent Candelora, Republican House Minority Leader.

After July 1, 2025, business who do not comply would be liable.

The Attorney General’s office has a special unit focused on data privacy issues. If a vendor is caught abusing your data, they could face huge fines and be shut down.