Lawmakers debate dueling ideas concerning how to lower CT health insurance costs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers debated dueling ideas surrounding the effort to bring down the cost of health insurance Thursday.

One plan run by insurance companies: lower premiums, the cost of medicine, and use data to drive down costs for individuals. The other plan: a public option run by the government that claims it too can lower costs.

State Senator Sean Scanlon of Guilford exasperated Thursday, saying, “How on Earth are people running a two and three-person business possibly going to have the same conversation that the state comptroller is going to have who buys health insurance for 10% of the population? They wouldn’t.”

The State Comptroller who administers the state health plan says this idea was defeated last year but this year they are back and stronger than ever with a larger coalition.

If you have ideas on ways to make it better, please bring those to the table. And if you have nothing to say, then shut up and get out of the way. – Kevin Lembo, State Comptroller

Comptroller Lembo was joined by medical doctors, non-profits, and unions Thursday touting the “Connecticut Plan,” a public option for all of these folks to get on State health plan.

A small business owner in Norwalk, Stephanie Thomas, told lawmakers, “We can drive the engine of Connecticut, but we need help.”

Senator Martin Looney (D-New Haven) pointed out that a very present fear a lot of residents have is “getting struck by a major illness without adequate insurance…this is a terror that people lie awake every night staring at the ceiling in fear of.”

The Connecticut Plan would cost an estimated $1 million to set up. It would be run through the state and could be sold by insurance brokers.

But opponents fear it is an expensive option that doesn’t truly cut costs, especially for individuals.

Senator Kevin Kelly of Stratford is the ranking member on the Insurance Committee and he has concerns about the Connecticut Plan, saying, “That’s really what we want to do at the end of the day: focus on smart policy and the people we serve not looking for a political solution.”

Senator Kelly worked on a bi-partisan plan with the Governor’s office which offers reduced health insurance premiums via a reinsurance program, reduced prescription drug costs via imports from Canada, and cost containment policies via benchmarking.

Benchmarking data for cost transparency has been used in Massachusetts since 2013 and have reportedly saved consumers more than $5 billion.

Senator Kelly explained, “Under our plan, you will be able to keep your current health insurance plan and your providers. Under the comptroller’s plan that may not be the case.”

A group called “Insurance Matters to Connecticut” believes government-run healthcare would put insurance company jobs at risk. They oppose the Connecticut Plan saying the state can not run a better healthcare system then the insurance industry.

Both Senate Bill 328 – an act concerning healthcare costs growth benchmarks, Canadian drug reimportation, stop-loss insurance, and reinsurance – and Senate Bill 346 – an act concerning public option for healthcare in the state – are before the Insurance and Real Estate Committee.