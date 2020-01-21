Lawmakers, Lamont officials to meet to finish tolling bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic state legislators and members of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration are planning to meet privately on Tuesday to try and finalize the details of a transportation bill that includes bridge tolls for big trucks.

Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven said lawmakers are still hoping to have a draft of a bill ready within the next couple of days.

He said the Democrats intend to try to schedule a public hearing on the issue and a vote before the General Assembly convenes its regular session on Feb. 5. But no dates have been been set yet.