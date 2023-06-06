HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont passed a bill that mandates all newborns be screened for congenital cytomegalovirus or CMV.



It is a virus that is the number one cause of non-genetic hearing loss in America.

Under current Connecticut law, only babies who flunk their hearing tests are tested for CMV.

Blumenthal introduces federal legislation for CMV awareness, universal screening



Babies who have CMV can get a lot of help if they are treated with antivirals in the first 21 days of life.



On Monday, State Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced federal legislation that would call for universal screening for all newborns and education about CMV.