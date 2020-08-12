Lawmakers react to Biden’s pick for running mate, Kamala Harris

(WTNH) — Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

Harris is the first Black and Asian American woman to be nominated as a Vice-Presidential candidate on a major party’s ticket.

Harris was once one of Biden’s toughest rivals on the campaign trail, competing against him for the Democratic presidential nomination.

One of Harris’ standout moments during her presidential campaign came when she slammed Biden’s past opposition to school busing.

Team Biden said it vetted at least 11 women for the role. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice were among those who were being seriously considered.

After the announcement, President Donald Trump remarked on Biden’s pick for VP.

President Trump said, “But I was a little surprised at the pick, a lot of people would say that might be the pick. I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly. Many people did much better than her in the primary. She did very poorly in the primaries and that’s like a poll.”

“Well I like Vice President Mike Pence much better,” Trump added. “He has been a great Vice President, and I will take him over Kamala.”

Governor Ned Lamont posted a statement to social media Tuesday saying, “Sen. Kamala Harris is a true leader, and a kind of person that will be incredible for our country bu the side of my good friend, Joe Biden. I proudly support the Biden-Harris ticket!”

