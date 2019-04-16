Lawmakers showcase Connecticut's submarine manufacturing industry

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - State lawmakers are showcasing Connecticut's growing submarine manufacturing industry on Tuesday.

Governor Ned Lamont, as well as U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal will host several events with the U.S. Secretary of Labor.

They'll take her on a tour along Eastern Connecticut, focusing on the success of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor.

It has brought in nearly 1,000 jobs at local manufacturers, including 700 at Electric Boat!

