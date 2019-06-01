Lawmakers spend Saturday at the State Capitol, hold off budget discussion until Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Soon after Governor Lamont and Democrat Legislative leadership announced their handshake agreement on the budget, legislators were confident the bill could be on the Governor's desk by the end of the weekend.

That changed late Friday night, although the reasons given are more logistical than political.

The weekend long budget debate pit was put on hold Friday night.

Not because of the details of the bill- which rank and file members have not seen yet, but because it's still being written.

Rep. Matt Ritter/ (D) House Majority Leader said, "It's a tough document to draft. You've got a lot of lawyers and a lot of number crunchers putting it all together. We'll have it ready Monday morning."

Once the decision was made to begin budget debate Monday, the Senate called off any Saturday or Sunday session.

Because the budget is still not printed yet, lawmakers are still waiting to find out what's in it.

They have sent other bills to the Governors desk, including the family medical leave act- giving families Time off to recover or be with family after a medical emergency or procedure.

The governor said last week he would veto the bill as written, but arrived at a deal with legislators Friday.

Sen. Matthew Lesser / (D) Middletown "We expect him to sign it. It's a huge win for families all across the state. Everybody needs at some time I. Their lives time to take care of lives ones or themselves."

Republicans were left out of negotiations this year after passing a bi partisan budget the previous two years. With Democrats holding a strong majority in the house and senate, the Minority isn't sure the actual language will have much of an impact on its passage.

The house could be done in the early evening. Still waiting to see if the Times up act, a bill dealing with sexual harassment, gets called for a vote. The House will take Sunday off and it's expected to be the first chamber to take up the budget on Monday.

