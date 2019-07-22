Lawmakers to attempt to override Governor Lamont’s veto of wages for restaurant wait staff bill

(WTNH) — Some lawmakers will try to override one of governor Ned Lamont’s vetos related to wages for wait staff at restaurants on Monday.

In Connecticut, wait staff who earn tips are paid less than the hourly minimum wage. However, if they do other jobs during their shift, they can earn more money “hourly.”

Lawmakers are trying to change that so all workers in the restaurant make a flat rate regardless of whether they’re making tips or not. Lamont vetoed that bill saying they should be allowed to earn different wages.

