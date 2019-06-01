Lawmakers to return to discussing bills and state budget on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Lawmakers are getting their hands on the budget bill this evening ahead of the Monday session when debate on the two-year budget will start. If it passes, it would give them time to finish up a lot of other business over the last few days of the legislative year.

Legislative leaders may go into the final few days of the session with a budget already passed for the first time in years.

The handshake agreement between Governor Lamont and democratic leadership in the Senate and House was announced Thursday night.

Republicans are upset that after passing bi-partisan budgets the last two years that they were left out of the discussions this year.

Details are few, but the proposed budget raises about $50 million through new sales taxes. Significantly less than originally proposed with no taxes on soda or sugary drinks and no new capitol gains taxes on the wealthy.

Rank and file members are waiting to see the final document.

The Family Medical Leave Act is expected to be voted on in the House Friday evening, and a bi-partisan group of senators spoke out in support of a bill they'll be voting on to raise the age for tobacco or vape products to 21

Also, the Bridgeport delegation is in talks with the states' two tribal casinos to build a casino in Bridgeport. A last minute curve ball this session that if it goes through, would knock out the proposal by MGM to build a larger resort in the Park City. News 8 will keep an eye on that over the next few days.

