Leadership positions of Connecticut General Assembly now filled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We now know who will lead the Republicans and Democrats in the Connecticut State Legislature.

Senate Democrats in the Connecticut Legislature will continue to be led by Martin Looney. Senator Looney, who represents New Haven, was re-elected to lead the Caucus as Senate President Pro Tempore. It will be made official when the legislature convenes Jan. 6 for the General Assembly Session.

Norwalk Senator Bob Duff was re-elected as Democrat Majority Leader.

Senate Republicans now have a new Senate Minority Leader. Sen. Kevin Kelly was voted in on Friday. Len Fasano was the former leader of the Senate Republicans. Kelly represents the 21st district, which covers part of the Naugatuck River Valley.

East Lyme Senator Paul Formica is the deputy leader.