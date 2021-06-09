Legislative session to go into overtime for marijuana legalization bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Just over six hours left in this year’s legislative session and we are learning there has been a decision to go into overtime to tackle the cannabis bill. It was hanging in the balance after a controversial provision was discovered and then deleted before the bill passed in the Senate.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after Democratic leaders came out of a closed-door meeting they made the decision to hold off and do the bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults in a “special session.”

Republicans were going to run out the clock. They say the bill language came out on Saturday evening and was dropped on their desks Monday with sections of language that created major issues. Democrats question figuratively “why that was the hill to die on” and think they will still have the votes despite a delay.

Governor Ned Lamont said Wednesday, “Why do you want to sit around till three in the morning to say the same thing the last eight guys have said for the next four hours? But if that’s what they wanna do we will vote when they’re tired of talking.”

House Speaker Matt Ritter (D) added, “The confusing part is all we had to do is get a vote we would get a 14-hour, 16-hour debate. All they are doing is delaying the vote. I just don’t understand it.”

House Minority Leader Vin Candelora (R) rebutted, “It’s one-party rule in the State of Connecticut. It’s the height of arrogance to say to somehow ‘this is your fault that we’re not gonna choke down their legislation before we even get to go through it, before we give our input.’”

Meantime, the budget bill is expected to pass the State Senate with bipartisan support.

It is a $46 billion two-year budget. There were proposed a number of taxes. The agreement wipes all of them out. Year over a year average of three percent increase in spending.

Federal dollars not only helped free up money to balance the budget, but it will help subsidize people getting them on the exchange and increase the tax credit for low-income families. Education and municipalities are fully funded. $3 billion is going to the rainy day fund.

With a special session, not only will they have to start over on the cannabis bill, but the budget implementer – a second bill to execute programs funded in the budget – will also have to be debated.

We’re told it’s currently still being written and when they go into special session a lot of items that were cut could get added back in.