Legislators considering penalties for Eversource, UI on lack of response to storm damage

(WTNH) — Eversource is set to face the music once again about its response to Tropical Storm Isaias today.

Eversource CEO Jim Judge will appear at an Energy and Technology Committee hearing this morning at 10:30 a.m. Legislators are considering a bill that would allow PURA to hit Eversource and UI with penalties if 10-percent of customers are without power for more than 48 hours after an emergency.

The bill also requires utilities to pay customers $500 for expired food and medication if they’re in the dark for more than 72 hours.

In a statement, Eversource says,”There are a number of different ideas suggested – some are worth considering – others are more complicated with consequences for customers that will need to be more closely examined.”