HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the race for U.S. Senate, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has dominated the airwaves with daily press events and millions in tv spending.

Meanwhile, his Republican challenger, Leora Levy, has been making the rounds at fairs and festivals but hasn’t aired a single tv spot since winning the primary election in August.

But, she told News 8, that might be about to change.

Levy is traveling to Palm Beach, Florida, for a fundraiser hosted by former president Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“I’m very grateful for the support of anybody who will hold a fundraiser for me, who will raise money for me because that’s how I will be paying for those tv ads,” she said.

The ads will begin airing next week.

In total, Blumenthal has spent $7.4 million, compared to Levy’s $1.98 million, according to federal records.

She only has $316,000 left in her campaign war chest, compared to Blumenthal’s $4.5 million.

The two remain on the campaign trail, trading barbs over Trump’s endorsement of Levy and Levy putting the blame for inflation on Blumenthal.

Blumenthal said that the Keystone Pipeline is “a distraction.”

“We need more production,” he said.

Blumenthal points to a law that would halt weapon sales to Saudi Arabia for a year unless the country reverses policies on cutting oil supplies.

“The reason for this new law would be to halt arms sales to a country that seems to be siding with Russia, an abhorrent terrorist state that has brutalized Ukraine,” he said.

Levy, meanwhile, said that it is “not a one-way street.”

“We have a president who offended you, and called their leader a ‘pariah,'” Levy said. “And fist bumps don’t cure everything.”

