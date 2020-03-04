‘Let dairy die’: Protesters briefly interrupted Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday celebratory remarks in LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Protesters briefly interrupted Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday celebratory remarks to supporters in Los Angeles.

Women holding signs reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night, flanked by his wife and sister. Biden moved to the side as security removed the women.

Protesters from the animal rights group have interrupted recent campaign events in Nevada and California. Topless women with “Let Dairy Die” written on their chests protested a Bernie Sanders campaign event earlier this month.

As soon as the women were removed, Biden resumed his remarks, seemingly unfazed.

A winner has not yet been called in California.