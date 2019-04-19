Like many things in life; it's all about the money
(WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont is shooting down the plan to send most of the new tax revenue from the legalization of marijuana to cities.
The money part of the legalization effort is considered crucial to getting final passage of legal marijuana.
As News 8 first reported last week, the tax code writing Finance, Revenue & Bonding Committee is proceeding to write a plan that calls for the bulk of the new money raised by the approximately 20 percent in taxes on marijuana, to be earmarked for the major cities like New Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport.
"Focus the dollars, sales tax dollars, back into the communities that have been disinvested in for decades. Partially because of the 'War on Drugs,' the 'War on Weed,' as they say," said committee co-chairman Sen. John Fonfara (D-Hartford).
Everything that's done in the legislature is linked to getting votes, and many Democrats from the cities have made it clear that this proposal will help get their vote to legalize marijuana.
Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) said, "The more money that you can put into those places where we've devastated those communities because of the approach we've had on the drug war, then the happier a legislator who represents one of those communities will be."
Sen. Dennis Bradley (D-Bridgeport) added, "We absolutely need to see that in the bill, and I'm speaking for myself, to make sure I can vote for the proposition of legalizing marijuana."
Related Content: Capitol Report: Recreational marijuana tax rate up for debate in Connecticut
Republicans see this as this as a way to continue to fund pet projects in the cites despite the Governor's edict to cut down on borrowing.
Committee member Rep. Chris Davis (R-Ellington) said, "This would create a revenue stream and an opportunity to fund those community centers, those statues, those other things that otherwise wouldn't be funded through bonding anymore."
Governor Lamont is also shooting down this idea.
He said he agrees with the equity portion of the two previous bills, but not about where the new money from taxes should go.
He said, "I like a little control of where the money goes. I don't like everything 'earmarked.' If you ask my preference; I'd look at the opioid epidemic and I think we could do a little better job there."
Senator Fonfara, the co-chair of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, told News 8 that this final part of the legal marijuana puzzle is unlikely to get a public hearing until the week of April 29th.
More Stories
-
- Businesses in the same plazas as Stop & Shop also take hits from strike
- UPDATE: Sources with DEEP Confirm to News 8 tonight that the bobcat tested positive for rabies
- Waterbury tribute to local fallen veterans coming soon
- Like many things in life; it's all about the money
- Big concerns about money problems in Hamden
- Senator Murphy tours Hammonasset Meigs Point Nature Center
- 4 Connecticut restaurants among top hole-in-the-wall spots in the country
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
If you thought last month felt a bit warmer than usual, that's because it was!Read More »
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Protesters shut down streets in New Haven
Protesters are taking over New Haven Thursday night, shutting down entire...Read More »
-
Businesses in the same plazas as Stop & Shop also take hits from strike
As the Stop & Shop strike enters week two, there is collateral damage....Read More »
-
Kodak Black arrested on drug, gun charge at Canadian border, Foxwoods performance cancelled
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) - Kodak Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as...Read More »
-
UPDATE: Sources with DEEP Confirm to News 8 tonight that the bobcat tested positive for rabies
Sources with DEEP confirm to News 8 tonight that the bobcat tested positive...Read More »
-
What's Right with Schools: Shelton Intermediate School raises funds to sponsor clean water wells
There's a powerful lesson being learned at Shelton Intermediate School, how a...Read More »
Video Center
-
St Patrick's suspect previously arrested at other cathedral
A college philosophy teacher arrested after entering St. Patrick's Cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters had also been arrested at a New Jersey cathedral this week and had booked a Thursday flight to Rome, the NewRead More »
-
Boys & Girls Club hold annual "Great Futures Celebration" in Hartford
The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford held its Great Futures Celebration on Thursday night at the Connecticut Convention Center.Read More »
-
Big concerns about money problems in Hamden
Councilman Cory O'Brien said the Town of Hamden is running out of money to keep the fire station next to town hall running.Read More »