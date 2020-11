HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race is one to watch this Election Day.

John Larson (D) has served the district, which covers 27 cities and towns in Hartford, Litchfield and Middlesex counties, since 1999.

He’s going head-to-head against businesswoman Mary Fay (R) and Green Party candidate Thomas McCormick.

Larson has won every re-election race to date by a comfortable margin.

