Live Results: Four candidates vie for CT’s 2nd Congressional District

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Four candidates are vying to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The seat is currently occupied by Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney.

Many people are keeping a close eye on the 2nd Congressional District race. Long-time Democratic incumbent Joe Courtney is facing-off against three other candidates. Courtney, who was first elected to the U.S. House back in 2006, has pushed to ramp-up submarine construction, to get help to those impacted by Covid-19, and to address the problem of crumbling foundations.

Also vying for the spot is Republican Justin Anderson. He’s served with the Connecticut Army National Guard and worked for 20 years as a correctional officer. He believes in the continued funding for a strong military and supports responsible gun ownership.

In total, there are four candidates are vying for this spot, including Green Party candidate Cassandra Martineau, and Libertarian candidate Daniel Reale.

