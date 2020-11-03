Live Results: Four candidates vie for CT’s 2nd Congressional District

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Four candidates are vying to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The seat is currently occupied by Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney.

Many people are keeping a close eye on the 2nd Congressional District race. Long-time Democratic incumbent Joe Courtney is facing-off against three other candidates. Courtney, who was first elected to the U.S. House back in 2006, has pushed to ramp-up submarine construction, to get help to those impacted by Covid-19, and to address the problem of crumbling foundations.

Also vying for the spot is Republican Justin Anderson. He’s served with the Connecticut Army National Guard and worked for 20 years as a correctional officer. He believes in the continued funding for a strong military and supports responsible gun ownership.

In total, there are four candidates are vying for this spot, including Green Party candidate Cassandra Martineau, and Libertarian candidate Daniel Reale.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this race and Southeastern Connecticut all-night-long.

Check out the latest results below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DEEP: Bluff Point Park in Groton closed due to missing person, investigation ongoing

News /

Live Results: Four candidates vie for CT’s 2nd Congressional District

News /

Community organizations in Norwich get voters to the polls in school busses

News /

New London bans all organized sports on city athletic fields, cancels road race due to uptick in Covid cases

News /

Worker seriously injured after falling 50 ft. from tree in Mystic

News /

2 injured in school bus crash on Rt 85 in Salem, no student on board

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss